There’s a Lucille Ball House in NJ that the actress never owned

EDISON — Monday is National I Love Lucy Day, and even the most ardent fans of the show might not know that there is a house in New Jersey that carries actress Lucille Ball's name.

The house sits on the border of Edison and Metuchen, and is at the center of an effort to conserve the home and a pond that is part of the property, even though Ball never actually lived at the home. A Facebook page called Save the Lucille Ball Pond was created after it was learned that the home might be demolished, and the pond filled in.

Ball visited the area at least once in the 1960's and met with a realtor, but never owned or lived in the home, according to an article on MyCentralJersey.com. The website reported the governing bodies of both towns have taken steps to try and preserve the land, and have even taken their efforts to the county level.

The Facebook page dedicated to saving the pond cites an "outpouring of support from the community to help save the pond from being backfilled in order to provide more land for additional homes." In a 2003 letter the state DEP said the pond formed close to 20,000 years ago, according to the group.

The current owner of the property has said he is not looking to fill in the pond, according to MyCentralJersey.

