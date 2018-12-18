There she goes: Miss America pageant could leave NJ

ATLANTIC CITY — Is Miss America leaving New Jersey ... again?

After wooing the famed pageant back to Atlantic City in 2013, the national Miss American organization ended its relationship in November with the New Jersey-based Miss America Education Foundation after it questioned the elimination of the swimsuit competition and its tactics.

The national organization is also looking at a loss of $12 million in funding from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which did not renew its contract with the organization. CRDA Executive Director Matt Doherty told the Press of Atlantic City the group would not keep its contribution at that level.

The CRDA was scheduled to meet on Tuesday afternoon to vote on changing the source of its funding of the pageant, to take advantage of luxury tax law, according to the newspaper.

The Philadelpha Inquirer reported that the national organization is planning for another possible move and shopping itself around in a Request for Proposal for the 2020 competition, which would take place in September 2019.

Among the organization's requirements for a new host city would be to cover production costs, the "Shoe Us Your Shoes" parade and a block of hotel rooms, which includes a presidential suite for chairwoman Gretchen Carlson.

The pageant, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2021, has no network TV contract in place but is talking to longtime home ABC, according to the report.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report

