Theft of giant M&M displays leaves sour taste for NJ State Police

HOLMDEL — Two large M&M displays were reported stolen from the PNC Bank Arts Center over the weekend, and the State Police is hoping the public can help find the sticky-fingered thief.

The displays, one a red plain M&M, and the other the yellow peanut M&M, were reported stolen after the Kidz Bop concert at the center on Sunday. According to the State Police, there were "no signs of melted chocolate at the scene." State Police also confirmed that the candies "didn't quit and walk off the job."

"And though it's hard to resist grabbing a handful of these delicious treats from a candy bowl, it shouldn't be hard to resist stealing their displays - no matter how cool they may look wherever it is the suspect or suspects had in mind."

Each of the displays measure approximately 3-feet tall, and police believe they were taken after the concert ended.

Police are asking anyone with information about the location of the displays to call Detective Sgt. James Glass at 732-441-4500 ext. 7207.

