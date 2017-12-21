Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

It was a longstanding tradition on when “Jersey Guy” Ray Rossi was part of the lineup that he would read his classic “The Year Of The Skinny Santa.”

It’s the tale of the time a 15-year-old Erasmo donned the red suit in an emergency. Hey. you don’t mess with tradition!

So here’s Ray back again — it wouldn’t be Christmas without him.

