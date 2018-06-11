The winner of ‘Vending Machine Iron Chef’ is…..

Vending machine Iron Chef...will it be an annual contest?

Eric Scott took the prize for an outstanding boneless rib creation that included homemade BBQ sauce and cornbread.

I opted for a simple sandwich with pork cutlets breaded with the potato chips. The big hit from our resident picky eater Dan Zarrow was Eric's sauce and my candied walnuts.

My takeaway from the whole thing? Patrick Lavery is an excellent judge. Seriously, the professionalism and thorough analysis of each bite. What a pro. Looking forward to next year. Of course no morning on my show would be complete without some hate on Twitter!

