The whole house rumbled! Mystery shaking felt in several NJ towns

ATLANTIC CITY — Shaking was felt around South Jersey on Wednesday morning.

The US Geological Survey on Wednesday afternoon said it is investigating a possible off shore sonic boom off the coast of New Jersey southeast of Cape May.

Whatever it was, it was felt far an wide. The Press of Atlantic City reported it was felt in an area from Cherry Hill to Wildwood around 10:20 a.m.

"I was sleeping and it woke me up, so I wasn't sure if I was dreaming or if something shook my house," Jasmine Rodriguez, of Browns Mills said. Rodriguez is an employee of Townsquare Media, which owns New Jersey 101.5.

Williamstown resident Laura Tortella said she felt her whole house shake.

"I ran outside to see if something hit the house but there was nothing on my street. No trucks or workers to have caused the noise. It was baffling," she said.

Ann Marie Tone said she felt her Egg Harbor Township office floor shaking and heard a low rumbling that gradually got louder.

"My son who lives in Weymouth also felt it and said jets flew over the house immediately after," she said.

Mike Sakala, of Cherry Hill, said he was sitting on his back porch and felt a shaking along with a loud rumbling sound that lasted about 45 seconds.

"The noise was more prevalent than the shaking. The sound started low, increased in volume, went back down and up again two or three times," Sakala said.

A resident of Atco said it felt like someone hit their garage.

"I live in Franklinville, New Jersey, and to me it sounded as if a gorilla was jumping around in our attic. Twice. The house shook a little bit, but not that much," Sara Thurston wrote in an email.

Gerry Harvey, of Mt. Laurel, thought it was a truck on nearby Route 295 or the Turnpike.

"I felt something that appeared to be something hitting the house or ground."

North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello said he felt it and was hearing it was felt all over Cape May County.

Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 his office has not received any calls about any unusual activity.

The US Geological Survey, as of about noon, did not show any seismic activity on its website. National Weather Service officials say there's "nothing weather-related" that would cause the booms.

An incident in January 2016 in which a series of tremors was felt around South Jersey turned out to be caused by “routine flight testing” in the Atlantic Test Ranges, which span from New Jersey to North Carolina.

But Patrick Gordon, public affairs officer from Naval Air Station Patuxent River, said there were no planes in the air from his base in eastern Maryland.

"Today it wasn't us," Gordon said, pointing out that a number of military bases use that airspace.

"We are looking into those reports as well on our end," Sgt. Jones of the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst said.

