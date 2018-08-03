Join me for another Big Joe Henry Variety Show on the beach in Seaside Heights!

This Wednesday night, Aug. 8 and every Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m and it's free! Bring your beach chairs, family and friends. This Wednesday night I welcome musical guests The Weeklings , Jersey legend Bobby Bandiera , from Man vs. Food, comedian/actor Casey Webb , and Irish step dancing champion, Theresa Drew ! Plus we've got the best house band in North America Pat Guadagno and the Big Band, Cousin Chip will be there and we’ll play Stump the Big Band!

Fireworks follow the big show every Wednesday night. Join us for a free family night of big fun, great music and laughs. The show starts at 7:00 p.m. right off the Grant Avenue entrance off the boardwalk on the beach in Seaside Heights and it's proudly brought to you by The Asbury Park Press.

Also: Find Lil' Joe Henry and complete other scavenger hunt challenges at the Big Joe Henry Variety Show at Seaside Heights for your chance to win a $50 Whole Foods Gift Card. Only on the New Jersey 101.5 app.

Photos from previous Big Joe Henry Variety Shows:

The Big Joe Henry Variety Show