The weekend full of comedy!

This was always the expression we lived by when I worked in the real estate industry. We worked all week, but so much activity happened through the weekend that as a corporate leader, the weekends were just as busy. Same can be true for any parent of younger kids as you shuffle them around from sporting events to play-dates. For me, I love what I do every day on the radio and on TV and have been lucky enough to be able to get into the comedy business as well.

My journey started as I prepared for the contest at the famed Comic Strip Live on the Upper East Side, where I placed second runner up. Not bad for a first timer, and then I was hooked. I've had the great opportunity to open for great stars including Sinbad, Colin Quinn and this past weekend for Kevin Nealon.

On Saturday night I performed with my podcast co-hosts, Jessica Nutt and Jay Black along with NJ 101.5's Steve Trevelise and Eric Potts. The event also featured comedian Jimmy Graham who also spent time as a recovery coach. It was a huge success raising money for City of Angels, NJ one of the strongest recovery groups in our state. Jessica did a great job hosting the show, in particular being able to start the show from a cold open without any music of lead in of any kinds (we're gonna work on that for the next show!)

All in all, a big weekend of comedy and worthy causes. Stay tuned for upcoming shows and opportunities to join us for live audience podcast recordings! The next episode of Speaking Millennial was recorded before the show Saturday night and will drop on Wednesday! My next comedy show will be on stage with Vinnie Brand at Bananas in Hasbrouck Heights on Saturday! Two shows at 7:30 and 10pm. Get your tickets now HERE!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

