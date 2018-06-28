The War On Improv Comedy: Part Two

The latest episode of Speaking Millennial dropped at midnight on Wednesday.

The conversation was the second part of the developing awkwardness created when Jay Black took on our Improv guest, before, during and after he left the conversation. You get a feeling from this episode that the three hosts are very comfortable working together as more and more of each of their personal sides comes out with every episode. Things you're definitely not gonna hear on the broadcast in the morning.

This episode we learn a lot more about what makes Jessica Nutt tick, and the root of Jay's strange hatred of Improv. Plus, my son is thinking about performing comedy and we're already working on the set...stay tuned, more to come. Even he knows that the Muffin Joke isn't funny.

Enjoy this episode and if you're able to keep up with the 'popcorning' conversation, more power to you. Remember to subscribe so you never miss an episode and feel free to rate and review!

