The War On Improv Comedy: Part One
Sometimes I like to mix it up a bit on the podcast and create awkward situations.
Jay for some reason is passionate in his hate for improv comedy. So of course I invited an improv comic to join us for a discussion. It was friendly and yes, awkward. Let's just say that when Jay is passionate, he's passionate. And we didn't all agree on the finer points. Thankfully Jessica remains the voice of reason, and kept us (somewhat) focused.
Next week, part two.
Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.
More from New Jersey 101.5: