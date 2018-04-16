The Walk to End Bladder Cancer is coming up

As many of you know, I have bladder cancer (even though I don’t have any tumors currently, they still consider me a cancer patient) so I have a special interest in the Walk to End Bladder Cancer coming up. The walk is scheduled for May 5th on the Bradley Beach boardwalk.

According to the American Cancer Society, bladder cancer is the fourth most common cancer in men , although it is lower in women. Even with how common it is, it lags behind other cancers in research dollars.

If you want to help us rectify this, please register for the walk at bcanwalk.org . The walks around the country are listed alphabetically and the Bradley Beach event is named “Jersey Shore.” If you want to help but can’t join us at the walk, you can register to be a virtual participant or simply donate cash. Join me May 5th in Bradley Beach with registration at 12:30 and the walk at 1:00 pm. Thanks.

