How many different types of snakes do we have in New Jersey? According to the DEP, we have 22, and of that number, just two are venomous; the timber rattlesnake and the northern copperhead.

Both are members of the pit viper family and are rather elusive, so your chances of running into one of them are pretty small. The timber rattlesnake is found in both northern and southern New Jersey, while the northern copperhead is found primarily in the northwestern part of the state. If you are bitten by a venomous snake, wash the wound with soap and water, immobilize the area and keep it higher than your heart. Do NOT attempt to suck the venom out like you’ve seen in the movies, and do not bandage the wound too tightly.

If you want to avoid snakes, the Department of Fish and Wildlife recommends to keep your grass cut short, avoid compost piles, keep your dog on a leash and don’t go hiking barefoot. It is illegal to take any snake from the wild and keep it as a pet without an exotic pet permit from the state.

