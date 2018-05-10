The upcoming schedule at the PNC Bank Arts Center
Concert season is getting into full swing with summer around the corner! Here is the schedule at the Arts Center through July.
Dierks Bentley Mountain High Tour 2018 — May 19, 7:00 PM
John Fogerty / ZZ Top: Blues And Bayous Tour — May 26, 7:00 PM
Slayer — Jun 2, 5:00 PM
Imagine Dragons: EVOLVE TOUR — Jun 9, 7:00 PM
Logic Presents: Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour with NF and Kyle — Jun 17, 7:00 PM
Thirty Seconds To Mars — Jun 21, 6:00 PM
Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour — Jun 22, 6:00 PM
Poison with special guests Cheap Trick — Jun 23, 7:00 PM
Rascal Flatts: Back To Us Tour 2018 — Jun 29, 7:30 PM
Foreigner - Juke Box Heroes Tour — Jun 30, 7:00 PM
Steely Dan With The Doobie Brothers: The Summer Of Living Dangerously — Jul 6, 7:30 PM
Gov't Mule's Darkside of the Mule + The Avett Brothers — Jul 13, 7:00 PM
Vans Warped Tour Presented By Journeys — Jul 14, 11:00 AM
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts / Styx with special guests Tesla — Jul 15, 7:00 PM
Dave Matthews Band — Jul 18, 8:00 PM
Coheed and Cambria & Taking Back Sunday — Jul 19, 6:30 PM
Weezer / Pixies — Jul 20, 7:30 PM
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson: Twins Of Evil — Jul 24, 7:00 PM
The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore — Jul 27, 7:00 PM
More from New Jersey 101.5