The upcoming schedule at the PNC Bank Arts Center

Concert season is getting into full swing with summer around the corner! Here is the schedule at the Arts Center through July.

Dierks Bentley Mountain High Tour 2018May 19, 7:00 PM

John Fogerty / ZZ Top: Blues And Bayous TourMay 26, 7:00 PM

SlayerJun 2, 5:00 PM

Imagine Dragons: EVOLVE TOURJun 9, 7:00 PM

Logic Presents: Bobby Tarantino vs. Everybody Tour with NF and KyleJun 17, 7:00 PM

Thirty Seconds To MarsJun 21, 6:00 PM

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Last of the Street Survivors Farewell TourJun 22, 6:00 PM

Poison with special guests Cheap TrickJun 23, 7:00 PM

Rascal Flatts: Back To Us Tour 2018Jun 29, 7:30 PM

Foreigner - Juke Box Heroes TourJun 30, 7:00 PM

Steely Dan With The Doobie Brothers: The Summer Of Living DangerouslyJul 6, 7:30 PM

Gov't Mule's Darkside of the Mule + The Avett BrothersJul 13, 7:00 PM

Vans Warped Tour Presented By JourneysJul 14, 11:00 AM

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts / Styx with special guests TeslaJul 15, 7:00 PM

Dave Matthews BandJul 18, 8:00 PM

Coheed and Cambria & Taking Back SundayJul 19, 6:30 PM

Weezer / PixiesJul 20, 7:30 PM

Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson: Twins Of EvilJul 24, 7:00 PM

The Adventures of Kesha and MacklemoreJul 27, 7:00 PM

