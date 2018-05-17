The Top 25 Baby Names in New Jersey for 2017
Last week, the Social Security Administration released the most popular baby names in the country. They've taken it a step farther now by releasing the most popular baby names by state. So, in order to update last week’s story, here are the top 25 baby names in New Jersey for 2017:
Here are the top 25 boy names:
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. Matthew
4. Michael
5. Jacob
6. Lucas
7. Logan
8. Joseph
9. Ethan
10. Dylan
11. Benjamin
12. James
13. Ryan
14. Daniel
15. Alexander
16. Mason
17. Anthony
18. Aiden
19. David
20. Jayden
21. William
22. Christopher
23. Sebastian
24. John
25. Joshua
Here are the top 25 girl names:
1. Emma
2. Olivia
3. Isabella
4. Mia
5. Sophia
6. Ava
7. Charlotte
8. Amelia
9. Emily
10. Abigail
11. Madison
12. Sofia
13. Victoria
14. Leah
15. Ella
16. Gianna
17. Camila
18. Scarlett
19. Avery
20. Grace
21. Riley
22. Sarah
23. Valentina
24. Aria
25. Layla
For a refresher, here is how the names stacked up against the rest of the country in 2017.
1. Liam/Emma
2. Noah/Olivia
3. William/Ava
4. James/Isabella
5. Logan/Sophia
6. Benjamin/Mia
7. Mason/Charlotte
8. Elijah/Amelia
9. Oliver/Evelyn
10. Jacob/Abigail
