The ten cutest (and ugliest) designer dog breeds

When I was a little girl, we used to refer to the offspring of two different dog breeds as mutts. Today, because you can get a lot more money for them and because people are just a sucker for a good marketing, these dogs are referred to as designer dogs.

Typically, they are to breeded to get along well and hang out together in a room until they procreate or they are inseminated by the wizardry of animal husbandry. Slap a catchy portmanteau of a name on the “new” breed and there you have it—designer dog.

Some of these new names are pretty cute and have become fairly common. Labradoodle for example, has become so ubiquitous as to be well known to most of us at this point. On the other hand, how many of you have ever encountered the unfortunately named “Sharpasset” (shar-pei/basset hound mix).

The good thing about this trend is you’re able to procure a very unique dog that can have some of the unfortunate genetic aspects of a particular breed bred right out. The bad thing is that you can create some very hideous monster like dogs whose parents had no business even being in the same room together let alone getting to know each other well.

Here are the top 10 examples of each the cutest and most hideous designer dogs (Along with their unfortunate monikers).

Cute:

Labradoodle (labrador retriever/poodle)

Goldendoodle (golden retriever/poodle)

Cavachon (cavalier King Charles Spaniel/bichon frise)

Cockapoo (cocker spaniel/poodle)

Shorkie (shihzu/Yorkshire terrier)

Maltipoo (Maltese/poodle)

Malshi (Maltese/shihzu)

Puggle (pug/poodle)

Yorkiepoo (Yorkshire terrier/poodle)

Pomchi (Pomeranian/Chihuahua)

Ugly:

Sharpasset or Bashar (Shar-Pei/basset hound)

Chusky (chow chow/husky)

Dalmachsund (dalmatian/dachshund)

Chug (chihuahua/pug)

Bull pug (English bulldog/pug)

Cocker-pei (cocker spaniel/sharpei)

Bullnese (American bulldog/Pekingese)

Frug (French bulldog/pug)

Pitsky (Pitbull/husky)

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015 .