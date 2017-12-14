The secret to a long life — by a 91-year-old vet

We had a special guest on the show today. His name is Archie and he's a 91-year-old World War Two veteran working at the ShopRite in Flemington, NJ.

Callers alerted us to the vet during my acknowledgement in the air of the heroes who lost their lives during the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941 this past December 7th. We had a great talk with Archie who really represents the best of his generation and our state. Faithful, positive, patriotic and energetic. I did have to ask him if the secret to longevity was bourbon and pizza and he told me that, well, umm, not quite.

Jay Black was in studio with me and we invited Archie to join us on a future podcast #SpeakingMillennial. It's great to have a meaningful conversation with an American hero who is still contributing to our country and his community and family. Thanks Archie. Looking forward to meeting you in person soon.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: