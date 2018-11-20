The rumor is true — The Rolling Stones are coming to Jersey

The rumor I wrote about earlier has now been confirmed ! The Rolling Stones are coming to Met Life Stadium in June of 2019.

The legendary British rockers will bring their “No Filter Tour” to New Jersey on June 13th, according to their website . They will make a stop in Philly first, playing Lincoln Financial Field on June 4th. The Stones last played New Jersey in 2012 at the Prudential Center and they played the old Giants Stadium in 2006; this will be their first performance at Met Life Stadium. The 13 city American leg of their tour begins in April in Miami.

There is a “fan” pre-sale on November 28th and the general public can buy tickets starting at 10:00 AM on November 30th.

