The Rolling Stones could be coming to New Jersey

The rumor mill is churning with indications that the Rolling Stones will be playing MetLife Stadium in summer 2019. According to NorthJersey.com, the electronic billboard outside the stadium has been displaying the iconic tongue that serves as the Rolling Stones’ symbol.

Word is the Stones have a concert tour planned for the summer with stops in Miami, New Orleans, and Seattle as well as other cities. The Record says that the Stones Jersey show could be June 13th and/or June 17th. The last big Rolling Stones concert in New Jersey was in 2012, with tickets priced up to $800. In case you’re wondering, Mick Jagger is 75. Stay tuned for more news on the (rumored) concert.

