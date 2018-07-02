The real scoop on the best beaches/ beach towns in NJ

Various publications and websites continue to list best beaches in the US or best in New Jersey. No one has done more "on-the-ground" investigating and experiencing than we have. It's not a simple question and there IS a detailed answer. Now that we're approaching the 4th of July holiday in the middle of a heatwave, you might want to cool off by the shore. But what town is a good fit for you family and your preferences? Here's what you need to know!