NJ Transit this week has been a mess. Delay after delay. Cancellation after cancellation.

The system blames the problems on staff not showing up to work and the burden of finally installing the much-delayed positive train control system that might prevent crashes like the deadly one in Hoboken in 2016 .

Meanwhile, Gov. Phil Murphy is tweeting about the improvements made to the system — seemingly from his villa in Italy :

"I said maybe he should be sent to sensitivity training for running off and leaving people begging while he's basking in a $7 million — whatever it is — little Cottage," Jim said. "Maybe somebody should take him around and show him New Jersey. He's in a bubble.

But fixing problems takes resources. It takes money. And that's one thing the state's majorly mismanaged, allowing abuse after abuse, Jim Gearhart says in the latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

And our chance to fix the problem has come and gone, he says.

That's it's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app . You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones , Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

This week, on Speaking Millennial, the gang tries recording a podcast at a wedding ... the bride won't mind, right?

And don't forget to check out Bill Spadea's New Jersey — your quick-hit of Bill's unique perspective, updated daily.

— Townsquare Media staff

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart