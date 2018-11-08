Jim Gearhart wanted fireworks.

He wanted a blue wave. A red wave. Something. Some drama to make Election Night interesting.

But instead, he got a much duller split decision, with Republicans picking up seats in the Senate, Democrats taking the House and no one with an obvious mandate for anything.

"You know, the big loser in this election was this area of the media that is so far out left and constantly hammering away at Trump, and were trying to make this a referendum on Trump," Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

But despite that hammering, Jim Says, there was no true blue wave — not one powerful enough to take both houses. So what's that say about the media's power?

"You take the weight of media, which is the monopoly on how people get their information, and it's all slanted one way. And yet they didn't pull off the blue wave," he says.

But Jim's did get to see some drama right here in New Jersey, where Democrats dominated. On a map produced by New Jersey 101.5's news department, practically the whole state is blue .

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

