The public is invited to Drumthwacket but you better hurry

Your last chance to tour the holiday-decorated residence of the governor of New Jersey is this week. Drumthwacket, the official residence of Governor Murphy (but I wonder if his home in Middletown is bigger) is open to the public to tour and see the holiday decorations. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the first lady, Tammy Murphy, invites all New Jersey families to tour the mansion and see the holiday decorations provided by the Drumthwacket Foundation and area garden clubs. If you would like to make reservations (which are required), visit, click here . If you would like to see which garden clubs decorated the individual rooms of the mansion, you can find that here . The final tour is Wednesday, December 19th from 11 AM to 1:30 PM. If you want to learn more about the mansion go to drumthwacket.org .

