The Proper Way to Burn the American Flag

Ever since my friend Ray Wadsworth passed away, I've been thinking about what I'll do with my old and tattered American flags.

Every Flag Day, Ray would host an event in Princeton as the reliable way for friends and neighbors to properly dispose of Old Glory. The subject came up again today as we head into the Fourth of July holiday and I thought I'd post some resources for you as you think about replacing the weathered flag in front of your home with a new one.

You can go to any American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars post and they will help you.

Find a VFW near you HERE.

Find an American Legion near you HERE.

