The time for tradition continues.

Some things just stand the test of time. Jim Gearhart's never been a fan of politically correct culture -- not when his groundbreaking morning talk show as on the airwaves of New Jersey 101.5 for 25 years, and not now.

But he does love Christmas. And he does love humor. And so he absolutely loves hearing about "The Politically Correct Christmas Party."

He brings his take to his weekly Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

That's just part of what Jim and Bob Williams take on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

The Jim Gearhart Podcast is available every week on New Jersey 101.5 and in the New Jersey 101.5 app . You can also subscribe with your favorite podcasting app for iPhones , Android devices or your computer:

Subscribe to the Jim Gearhart Show on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Love Podcasts? This week, on Speaking Podcast, Bill gets behind the Christmas scenes with Patrick Lavery .

And don't forget to check out Bill Spadea's New Jersey — your quick-hit of Bill's unique perspective, updated daily.

More from New Jersey 101.5 and Jim Gearhart: