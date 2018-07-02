The plan: Traffic relief for Route 130 in Burlington County

Infrastructure improvements for the Route 130 corridor in the northern part of Burlington County will hopefully ease traffic problems caused by recent development.

Freeholder Director Kate Gibbs said the problem on Route 130 in northern Burlington County is basically this: "Unfortunately, infrastructure improvements for our roads have lagged behind development, and this has caused unnecessary traffic headaches."

The projects include improvement of the Route 130/Florence-Columbus Road intersection, and better traffic flow at the Route 130/Cedar Lane intersection.

"We want to make sure that we are doing all of these things on parallel paths, so that we are not getting held up," Gibbs said.

Other plans include rerouting truck traffic from an impending Amazon facility in Burlington Township.

"Because Burlington County is open for business, we encourage economic development, but we want to make sure that it is done in a way that does not impact negatively our residents' quality of life," she said.

Gibbs said that rather than wait for state funding through the Transportation Improvement Plan — a project that could take 10 to 15 years — the county is bonding seed money to start its projects. via its economic improvement authority at the Burlington County Bridge Commission.

"And we can then recoup those funds through a $9 million Transportation Trust Fund supplemental grant that we are going to be getting," she said.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5.

More from New Jersey 101.5: