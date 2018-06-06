The other shoe that could drop with $15 minimum wage (Opinion)
The argument over raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour is going to go on until it finally happens. The latest against the idea comes from the thought that 32,000 jobs could be lost in New Jersey if it were to happen. The strategy of cutting employees and adding responsibilities to those that you keep is a great way for businesses to combat the hike, until it isn't. With all this fear of workers losing their jobs, don't be surprised if some lawmakers looking to make a name for themselves propose legislature that mandates a certain number of checkers, fast food workers, etc. to keep their jobs should the minimum wage go up.
Think it could never happen? Ask any gas station owner where Sal Risalvato says they can't find people to man the mandated pumps. While other stores are able to offer self-serve, gas stations cannot, so the precedence is already established. If they could force gas stations to keep employees, why not other businesses?
As far as I'm concerned, the government shouldn't be telling businesses how they should operate until they at least prove that they could run one successfully. But stupidity has never stopped them before. I'm hoping this never happens but if it does, you heard it here first.
