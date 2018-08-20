The Old Farmer’s Almanac has its long range forecasts out, and the Atlantic Corridor (of which New Jersey is a part) is destined for above normal temperatures and above average precipitation this winter, but below average snowfall, so I guess we can anticipate a rainy winter.

Some of the other highlights: A snowy beginning to December, and snow in late January and mid-February. The Almanac also says that next summer will be rainier and cooler than normal, which is bad news for the Shore; well, it is if you believe in the long term prognostications of the Old Farmer’s Almanac .

If you want more information or look up another region of the country, simply click here and enter your zip code , although anywhere in New Jersey is going to have the same forecast. Take it for what it’s worth.

