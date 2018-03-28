Yup, you read that right. The National Rifle Association is one of the oldest, largest and strongest civil rights groups in America. One of the untold stories about the NRA and the gun control discussion is how Black Americans are one of the fastest growing demographics of legal, responsible gun owners . Many black Americans are simply sick and tired of being left vulnerable to the gangs and criminals that wreak havoc in many city neighborhoods.I have shared with you before the fact that studies have shown Concealed Carry Permit holders are among the most law abiding citizens in America. As a matter of fact, one study showed the rate of gun convictions among Right-to-Carry gun owners was lower than the conviction rate among Police Officers in Texas and Florida . Let that sink in for a moment.

Although I'm not a member of the NRA (yet) no one is talking about the investments the organization facilitates for school safety . The media that has a full on anti-gun and anti-second amendment narrative to push never mentions the facts about how many times legal gun owners prevent crimes . And how many of them are NRA members or have taken safety course sponsored by the NRA. The media rarely admits that the crime stats consistently show just how law abiding legal gun owners are .

Instead, survivors of mass shootings, (only if they fit the gun blaming narrative, of course), are paraded around to proclaim outrage against guns and the 100 million plus legal owners. That narrative took hold in New Jersey when the Spring Brook Country Club rescinded the long standing invitation to the Morris County Republican Women's Club because the speaker scheduled is a board member for the NRA. Guess for the radical anti-gun left the Second Amendment is only for Government and the Fist Amendment is only for those who agree in their interpretation of the Second. I was joined by the leader of the Women's group Angelique Scholl and the NRA speaker, Scott Bach on the air Wednesday.

The good news is that Birchwood Manor extended an invitation for the group to relocate the event on Sunday, April 8th and Scott will be delivering his speech after all.

The event is open to the public and I would encourage you to attend and learn the common sense side of American freedom and self-preservation.

Shame on the management at Spring Brook. I attend a lot of events and get invited to many speeches through the year. I can tell you I won't be accepting any invitations to speak at any event taking place at Spring Brook Country Club .

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

