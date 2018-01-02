The muffin joke — Spadea’s claim to stand-up comedy

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

It was new morning show producer Kristen‘s birthday on Friday! There was singing and there was cake, thanks to a energized morning show crew and the baking skills of Jill Myra and Pat Colligan from the NJ State PBA.

I thought I should do something nice for the person who is helping us continue the success of the morning show…but what to do? Turns out Kristen had never heard the Muffin Joke. I was happy to oblige. I did credit the guy who told it to me first, comic Tommy Johnagin and was happy to share the iconic small cake jest. She had exactly the reaction that you had. Stunned silence. Unsure if she should laugh to be polite or maybe even having some doubt as to whether there’s a deeper meaning to the joke. Nope, just two muffins in an oven…

