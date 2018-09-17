The ‘Muffin Joke’ is back — this time in Trenton

That's right, the joke is on you.

If you are trying to make a living in New Jersey, trying to cope with the rising cost of living, trains that can barely get you to work so you can work several months just to pay the property taxes, then this joke is on you.

Assemblywoman Carole Murphy wants a state muffin.

Not just any muffin mind you, a Blueberry Muffin.

Now don't get me wrong, I love a good muffin. And not just the top either, the whole thing. I love blueberry muffins in particular. So in an attempt to relate a civics lesson to pre-schoolers, we get a bill to advance a state muffin.

The big problem? Minnesota beat us to it.

