The most stolen vehicles in New Jersey
The most recent stolen car report is from 2016 and the most stolen car in the US is the same as the tops in New Jersey: the Honda Accord.
Here are the top stolen vehicles in New Jersey with the model year and the number stolen:
1. 1996 Honda Accord — 692
2. 2000 Honda Civic — 671
3. Full size 2006 Ford Pickup — 427
4. 2003 Dodge Caravan — 425
5. 2015 Nissan Altima — 281
6. 2003 Ford Econoline E250 — 254
7. 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee — 252
8. 2002 Ford Econoline E350 — 252
9. 2014 Toyota Camry — 227
10. 2015 Toyota Corolla — 202
