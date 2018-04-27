The most expensive homes for sale in New Jersey
According to Zillow, these are the most expensive homes for sale in New Jersey! Imagine what it would be like to live in one of these homes.
80 W River Road, Rumson NJ, 07760
Pricetag: $17,200,000. See more pictures here.
2021 Ocean Ave, Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Pricetag: $12,295,000. See more pictures here.
700 Navesink River Rd, Middletown, NJ 07748
Pricetag: $8,200,000. See more pictures here.
130 74th St, Avalon, NJ 08202
Pricetag: $7,499,000. See more pictures here.
1017 East Ave, Mantoloking, NJ 08738
Pricetag: $7,399,000. See more pictures here.
20 Seaview Dr, Longport, NJ 08403
Pricetag: $6,500,000. See more pictures here.
11 Denison Dr E, Saddle River, NJ 07458
Pricetag: $6,248,000. See more pictures here.
339 104th St, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
Pricetag: $6,095,000. See more pictures here.
20 Glenwood Dr, Saddle River, NJ 07458
Pricetag: $5,999,000. See more pictures here.
8 Elden Dr, Saddle River, NJ 07458
Pricetag: $5,989,000. See more photos here.
