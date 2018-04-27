According to Zillow, these are the most expensive homes for sale in New Jersey! Imagine what it would be like to live in one of these homes.

80 W River Road, Rumson NJ, 07760

Pricetag: $17,200,000. See more pictures here.

Zillow

2021 Ocean Ave, Spring Lake, NJ 07762

Pricetag: $12,295,000. See more pictures here.

Zillow

700 Navesink River Rd, Middletown, NJ 07748

Pricetag: $8,200,000. See more pictures here.

Zillow

130 74th St, Avalon, NJ 08202

Pricetag: $7,499,000. See more pictures here.

Zillow

1017 East Ave, Mantoloking, NJ 08738

Pricetag: $7,399,000. See more pictures here.

Zillow

20 Seaview Dr, Longport, NJ 08403

Pricetag: $6,500,000. See more pictures here.

Zillow

11 Denison Dr E, Saddle River, NJ 07458

Pricetag: $6,248,000. See more pictures here.

Zillow

339 104th St, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

Pricetag: $6,095,000. See more pictures here.

Zillow

20 Glenwood Dr, Saddle River, NJ 07458

Pricetag: $5,999,000. See more pictures here.

Zillow

8 Elden Dr, Saddle River, NJ 07458

Pricetag: $5,989,000. See more photos here.

Zillow

