The most disgusting gift ever given

Our friend and colleague from our digital department Toniann Antonelli surprised me with a Christmas gift. I should have been suspicious right from the beginning when I noticed news anchor Jen Ursillo giggling from the news booth. Yes, she was in on it. Take a look at me opening the most disgusting, disturbing Christmas present ever.

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Okay, so now that you’ve seen it, if you didn’t quite catch it it’s a “Robo Wipe” which fits into your toilet and eliminates the paperwork. With a speed of 2700 RPM, the box boasts it’s #1 in #2s and that you’ll never have to buy toilet paper again! The packaging claims it’s even dishwasher safe. Uh…

But it’s not a real product. It’s one of those gag Prank Me boxes that you put whatever the real present is inside. Thank God! So what was inside? A few little bottles of my daily caffeine source, Diet Mt. Dew.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on