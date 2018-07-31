The most common last names in New Jersey

Nationally, the top three last names are: 1. Smith, 2. Johnson, 3. Williams.

You would think with New Jersey’s rich cultural diversity and strong ethnic traditions would lead to the Garden State a having more distinctive array of popular last names. Alas, we are not that different from the rest of the country. The three most common last names in New Jersey are... get ready for it.

1. Smith

2. Williams

3. Johnson

Same names as the national ranking, just in a different order. The only states where Smith is not in the top three are California and New Mexico, where Hispanic last names are most common, and Minnesota and North Dakota, where Scandinavian names dominate. See the full Ancestry.com study here .

With the steady influx of immigrants to New Jersey, we’ll see if those common last names change over the next few years.

