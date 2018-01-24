Contact Us
Make My Homepage

The #MillennAwards: Podcast Edition, and Whatever Pic is Fine…

By Bill Spadea January 24, 2018 5:30 PM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

No award ceremony would be complete without the compliment of a full unedited podcast right? On Wednesday the latest episode of #SpeakingMillennial with me, Jay Black and Jessica Nutt dropped for your listening pleasure.

My co-hosts Jay & Jessica joined me on air to discuss the event and the special behind the scenes look you’ll get from the latest episode. Of course the conversation got a bit off track as it always does and we ended up talking about Vinnie Brand inviting himself to Jessica’s upcoming wedding. Jay was adamant that men really should be spending time trying to get out of going to weddings, not the opposite. At one point he even said that he got into comedy so he’d have to work weekends to avoid other people’s nuptials. Brian, our board operator, got into the fray saying he only wanted to be invited in order to decline. Oh boy. You get a sense of how this conversation played out.

On another subject relating to men and women and their different take on things was the issue, hmm, controversy of the cover photo for our podcast. We’ve actually had so many “picture days” that have produced pics that we all couldn’t agree upon, we’re still using the original selfie. OK, lemme clarify, Jay and I were happy with every one of the pics. Jessica has said that she doesn’t care, whatever one we pick is fine. Jay is not convinced she means that. But either way, he’s been tasked with the final pic…let’s see how he does.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Bill Spadea | Featured Videos | Speaking Millennial Podcast | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM