The #MillennAwards and comedy show!

By Bill Spadea January 17, 2018 12:09 PM

Wednesday marks the first annual #MillennAwards celebration at the Stress Factory! There’s still time to get your tickets for the big event. Doors open at 5:30pm and the show starts at 7:00pm. The bar and restaurant will be opening early for the first arrivals! As Jessica Nutt said on the show today, the dress code is black tie optional…or sweats.

Vinnie Brand joined the conversation as well to remind folks that a ticket for tonight’s show will also get you a free ticket to a future Stress Factory comedy event. It’s the snow policy for the club, nicely done, Vinnie.

Jay Black was on hand this morning to discuss the latest episode of our #SpeakingMillennial podcast, which dropped Wednesday morning, and features Jessica’s dad, who we’re pretty sure is a spy. This is round two of #SpyGate with Brian Nutt.

Don’t miss the podcast and definitely don’t miss the show tonight as most of our podcast guests will be taking the stage as we present them with a participation trophy at the #MillennAwards! The special award night comedy show with Jay, Vinnie, Troy Moore and special guest Jon Bramnick will begin at 8pm!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

