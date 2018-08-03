On this day in 1935, the two ends of the Lincoln Tunnel were joined when an engineer broke through (feet first), according to the book, “On This Day in New Jersey History."

In case you were wondering, the engineer kicked through from the New Jersey side. It officially opened in 1937, it was the central tube. The northern tube was opened in 1945, and the south tunnel (which was a late addition to the plan) opened in 1957. The three tunnels handle close to 113,000 vehicles ever day.

More from New Jersey 101.5