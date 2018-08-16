Oh, this isn't going to be good.

Starting Monday, a years-long project to rework the Route 495 Viaduct approaching the Lincoln Tunnel starts. New Jersey 101.5 has assembled all you need to know to make it through this traffic nightmare .

But from Jim Gearhart's perspective, perhaps unending traffic nightmare is a better description. Because whenever a major project starts, it never seems to finish on time.

"Finish the damn road! This is all over the place. The official state sign of New Jersey ... is Construction Zone Ahead," Jim says in the latest installment of the Jim Gearhart Show podcast , available here as well on iTunes and Google Play .

His podcasting partner, New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams, is awfully worried. The state DOT has no real contingency plans — only advising people to leave early, to work from home when possible, and to take mass transit if they can.

"And mass transit is a mess!" Jim says.

That's it's just part of what Jim takes on in the latest installment of his podcast. Check out the full episode to hear the rest. And Email Jim at Jim@NJ1015.com .

