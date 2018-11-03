Jim Gearhart has heard the same criticisms you have — that President Donald Trump's rhetoric is to blame for the violence we've seen over the last few weeks. That if not for his tone, perhaps there wouldn't have been bombs sent to Democratic leaders and a horrific synagogue shooting in Pittsbugth.

"Was Donald Trump resident at Columbine? ... What about the Connecticut school shooting? ... The South Carolina church shooting, where six unfortunate people were killed in a racial incident? Where was Trump then?"

Any yet, those on the left insist the rhetoric is driving the violence.

"It's just that they won't let up with it," Jim says.

