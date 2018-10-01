The Jersey Shore Report has ended regular updates for 2018

Thanks for following our updates throughout the season. Hope you had a great time exploring New Jersey's beaches, boardwalks, and bays this summer!

One last pretty summer sunset from the Jersey Shore. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

As the calendar turns over to October and the chilly autumn wind begins to blow, it's time to bid a fond farewell to "beach season" at the Jersey Shore. It wasn't the best summer season, marred by numerous rainy weekends and an extended period of rough surf. But every trip to New Jersey's beaches, every step in the sand, and every breath of salt air is special. Hopefully you have lots of warm weather memories to carry you through the cold winter months ahead!

Due to decreased demand for ocean and tide information during the off-season, the time has come to dedicate our resources elsewhere and put the Shore Report on hiatus.

If a significant coastal storm (such as a hurricane or nor'easter) threatens the Jersey Shore at any time, we will post special reports as needed. The Shore Report is expected to resume daily postings on or around Friday, May 17, 2019 — the Friday before Memorial Day Weekend.

Extra special thanks to Dan Alexander for his enthusiastic assistance in making sure the report was posted every day, with a pretty picture and up-to-date info. Couldn't have done it without Dan!

See you next Summer!