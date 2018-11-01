The holiday Hess Toy Truck for 2018 has been revealed

One of the sure signs that Christmas is almost here is the annual collectible Hess Toy Truck. Hess had already released a special collectible for the company’s 80 anniversary , but the actual holiday truck was released on November 1st.

This year’s edition is actually three separate vehicles: an RV, an ATV, and a motorcycle — a “powersport trio ready for any adventure." The package is available exclusively at Hesstoytruck.com for $33.99 .

The first holiday toy truck was released in 1964 and they were available annually at Hess gas stations, but since there are no more Hess gas stations, the toys are available online only. The motorbike and ATV both have motors and they fit inside the RV. Hess says the RV has 60 LED lights (batteries are included in the purchase price). The Hess website describes both the ATV and the motorbike as having “wheelie-action.”

More from New Jersey 101.5