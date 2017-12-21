Contact Us
Make My Homepage

The greatest 1980s Christmas song you’ve never heard

By Steve Trevelise December 21, 2017 6:40 PM

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Once upon a time, in a decade known as the 1980s Frank Stanek and Mark Ahlers wrote a song called “I Want To Be Santa Claus This Christmas.” They never did anything with it — but they should have. I’ll let Frank tell the story:

Mark Ahlers and I wrote a lot of songs together in high school. He wrote the words and I wrote the music. I have been playing keyboards and singing in bands since I was in 10th grade.

In 1981, Mark was at Rutgers-Camden and somehow he got my band to play at a Christmas rock dance party in the Gym there. We thought we always wanted to write a Christmas song, and this would be a good reason to do it. We played it and it seemed to go over. Sometime after that, we made a demo of the song for some competition, which we didn’t win. So the recording that you have is really that demo from 1982 — just remastered a bit. The whole thing was done in a small studio with just a few takes in a few hours.

All that said, our friends and family like it a lot and are always pushing us to “do something with that song.” Finally someone did.

Enjoy!

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Steve Trevelise | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM