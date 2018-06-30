The Great Mermaid Makeup Makeover, Part II — Kylie Mooremaid

If you want to see a beautiful mermaid, you have come to the right place.

Makeup artist Jared Milian transformed two of our employees into mermaids in advance of the Promenade of Mermaids in Asbury Park (See Joe Votruba become Joe VoTUNA here). Some of the techniques he used were really unique, like draping mesh over the face and then applying makeup over that to give the appearance of scales.

This video is of Kylie Moore — or Kylie MooreMAID — the multimedia producer for the Dennis & Judi Show.

Jared took an already pretty woman and transformed her into a stunning mermaid. Notice the attention to detail around her eyes and the depth the makeup on her face gives her.

Enjoy!

Photos from the transformation are below:

