The Gaslight Anthem will reunite in 2018 as ‘The ’59 Sound’ turns 10 years old

By Joe Votruba January 3, 2018 3:57 PM
Gaslight Anthem And My Chemical Romance In Concert
Did you ever wake up to news that made you so happy, it literally kicked you out of bed? That’s what happened to me this morning when I was scrolling through Twitter and saw these New Jersey rockers announce a reunion for a string of shows in 2018.

‘The ’59 Sound’ is the album that put The Gaslight Anthem on the map for many. Filled with bluesy riffs and howling vocals about missing their youth, this album not only resonated with young punk rock crowds, but older generations as well.

So far, the only confirmed reunion show will take place at Governor’s Ball the first weekend of June.

While we wait for more dates to be announced, here is a refresher of some standouts off of ‘The ’59 Sound’:

“Great Expectations”
“Here’s Looking At You, Kid”
“The ’59 Sound”
“Miles Davis & The Cool”
“The Backseat”
“High Lonesome”
— Joe Votruba

Follow Joe Votruba on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

