Getty Images

Did you ever wake up to news that made you so happy, it literally kicked you out of bed? That’s what happened to me this morning when I was scrolling through Twitter and saw these New Jersey rockers announce a reunion for a string of shows in 2018.

Hello everyone! The ‘59 Sound is turning 10 this year so we’re gonna do some shows to celebrate.

Thank you all for your continued support, more shows to be announced soon! — The Gaslight Anthem (@gaslightanthem) January 3, 2018

‘The ’59 Sound’ is the album that put The Gaslight Anthem on the map for many. Filled with bluesy riffs and howling vocals about missing their youth, this album not only resonated with young punk rock crowds, but older generations as well.

So far, the only confirmed reunion show will take place at Governor’s Ball the first weekend of June.

While we wait for more dates to be announced, here is a refresher of some standouts off of ‘The ’59 Sound’:

“Great Expectations”

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

“Here’s Looking At You, Kid”

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

“The ’59 Sound”

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

“Miles Davis & The Cool”

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

“The Backseat”

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

“High Lonesome”

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

— Joe Votruba

Follow Joe Votruba on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.