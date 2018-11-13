They found him! Missing Mountain Lakes teen safe after 2 weeks

MOUNTAIN LAKES — The 15-year-old boy who authorities say ran away from home a fter an argument with his parents has been found safe, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Thomas Kolding has been missing since Oct. 30, and there had been several reported sightings of the boy since then. The prosecutor's office did not say where Kolding was found, only that he was found safe.

In a statement, the prosecutor's office thanked several law enforcement agencies in New Jersey as well as the Miami Township of Ohio Police Department, which was where one of the sightings was reported. As recently as two hours before the announcement that Thomas had been found, his father Nicolai posted a video on Facebook with a YouTube video titled "We miss you, Thomas."

"Our 15 year-old son has unexpectedly left us and said he wants to be on his own. We love him and hope he comes home soon," the post said.

The last confirmed sightings of the younger Kolding came on the day he left home, when he was seen at the Denville Train Station on his way to New York Penn Station. He was also reported seen at the Walter Rand Transportation Center in Camden last weekend.

Nicolai Kolding said on his Facebook page over the weekend that he had spent Friday and Saturday trying to trace his son's footsteps. It was during the trip to South Jersey that he said he saw an image of Thomas crossing the Ben Franklin Bridge on foot.

"We have new insights but no hard clues," Nicolai Kolding said at the time. "Police are taking every possible sighting seriously but the facts that I am aware of make this seem very unlikely to me."

The prosecutor's office said there would be no further information released about the boy being located on Tuesday.

