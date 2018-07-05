The five most expensive homes for sale in New Jersey

According to Zillow, these are the five most expensive homes currently for sale in New Jersey. Not surprisingly, three of the five are in Alpine, the enclave for entertainers, hedge fund managers and captains of industry. Here are the homes:

18 Frick Dr, Alpine, NJ 07620

Zillow.com

On sale for a cool $39,900,000 this cottage has 12 bedrooms, 19.5 bathrooms, and 30,000 square feet. Among other amenities, the home boasts a spa/fitness center and an 11 car garage. See the listing and more pictures here.

48 Rio Vista Dr, Alpine, NJ 07620

Zillow.com

Also, in Alpine, this house is available for the bargain price of $25,000,000, but only features 18,000 square feet of living space, and 7 beds and 12 bathrooms. It does have a pretty awesome entryway with dueling staircases and a vaulted ceiling. See the listing and more pictures here.

887 Closter Dock Rd, Alpine, NJ 07620

Zillow.com

The third home in Alpine, this is also on sale for $25,000,000, but is not as cramped as the last one; it has over 35,000 square feet, 11 bedrooms, and 15.5 baths. Zillow estimates your monthly mortgage payment to be a little over $100,000 per month! See the listing and more pictures here.

460 Lake Rd, Far Hills, NJ 07931

Zillow.com

This home is in Far Hills and, since it is smaller, is also cheaper at just $23,000,000. Of course, you only get a cramped 16,000 square feet with 9 bedrooms and 13 baths (why do these houses need so many bathrooms?). It also has a pool house and a separate building for staff apartments. See the listing and more pictures here.

101 Fox Hedge Rd, Saddle River, NJ 07458

Zillow.com

In Saddle River, this massive home is 19,000 square feet and has some of the features expected of a house of this pedigree: a sauna/gym, wine cellar, and an award winning home theater design. See the listing and more pictures here.

Okay, so I am envious of people who can afford these homes, but it doesn’t cost anything to dream.

