The Fight Over Murphy’s Agenda Heats Up & He’s Not Even Gov Yet

By Bill Spadea January 12, 2018 5:33 PM
Bill Clinton Campaigns With Democratic NJ Gubernatorial Candidate Phil Murphy
On Friday’s Morning Show I was joined by the Chaplain for the New Jersey State Troopers and The Newark PD, Bishop Jethro James. Bishop James was invited as an honoree for our weekly #BlueFriday segment because of his work with the Troopers and Newark cops.

We discussed his firm stance against the legalization of recreational marijuana. He’s having an event on Monday to rally black leaders across NJ against the proposed legal changes championed by the incoming Governor. One thing that the Bishop was upset about is that he feels Murphy didn’t come clean at earlier meetings as the Bishop and many black leaders in NJ were set to endorse his candidacy about his drive to legalize pot.

We’ve discussed this issue several times over the past couple months. The battle has clearly just begun.

