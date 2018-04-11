The fight for addiction recovery — new clinic opening in Freehold

CFC Loud N Clear is at the forefront in the battle against Opioid addiction. My friends Daniel Regan and his colleague Desiree joined me in studio to discuss the latest success from the recovery group.

They have a new recovery clinic opening in Freehold. The group is showing an astounding success rate of 90%! That means 90% of the people they've helped are still drug free after 18 months! It's amazing what people can accomplish if they are properly motivated.

Although they are promoting an 'awareness' day on May 11th, the awareness is not a general knowledge of the crisis...it's about making people aware of the action they can take using the resources of CFC. The Freehold Mall is going to be "painted" purple on Friday May 11th. Join the fight if you can! Lives are being saved.

