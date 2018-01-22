Contact Us
Make My Homepage

The Eagles are Super Bowl bound and New Jersey is freaking out

By Dennis Malloy January 22, 2018 9:40 AM
NFC Championship - Minnesota Vikings v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

We see another example of just how different the two halves of this state really are. I live in South Jersey and you couldn’t walk into a diner, convenience store or supermarket anywhere in our area yesterday without seeing a sea of green and every other person wearing Eagles jerseys.

Where NJ residents can get Eagles NFC championship gear

Every other house on my street had a ton of cars parked out front for a Eagles game party. Travel a few miles north and it was just another Sunday. Nothing! Oh maybe a few die-hard football fans and gamblers watching the game, but not the hysteria I saw over the weekend.

I went into Philly yesterday afternoon for lunch and the crowd was obviously pumped up for the game. Someone even draped the famous “Duck Lady” statue in a fountain on Rittenhouse Square with an Eagles jersey and hat.

(Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media)
(Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media)

Of course down in the stadium area there were drunken idiots doing their usual thing with plenty of blood and arrests. This one photo of the many flying around the twitterverse shows city officials greasing a sign pole with Crisco so fans couldn’t climb up it and do any damage.

There was plenty of trash talk on social media from North Jersey fans(yes that means Central Jersey too) about how horrible the Eagles fans are. A well deserved reputation for sure. But on this side of the river in South Jersey just a lot of celebration without the blood and uncomfortable incarcerations.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Dennis & Judi are on the air weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tweet them @DennisandJudi or @NJ1015.

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | Category: Dennis & Judi | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM