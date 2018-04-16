The dumbest NJ feel-good law EVER is coming your way! (Opinion)

The dumbest law that was ever enacted (not just in New Jersey but anywhere else in the United States) will have its (non) effects felt in a couple weeks. Yes... the superfluous feel-good “NJ Kindness Awareness month” begins May 1st. LOL!!! Not as much a law as a designated legal holiday, this Month long “holiday” will probably go unnoticed and unknown by 99% of us yet it’s on the way in a couple of weeks. The law that designated Kindness Awareness Month in New Jersey states that “all citizens of this State are urged to partake in educational programs and activities to foster kindness.” Yeah? What if I’m not nice and I don’t wanna be?

Only NJ would have a law like this. The genesis and the sponsors of this law are difficult to uncover despite much research. That’s probably because anybody associated with the creation of this inane legislation is embarrassed to have his or her name attached to it. In a state where being mean is pretty much a crime anyway, what with ridiculous zero tolerance policies toward bullying, hate speech and the like, niceness will be soon be mandated under penalty of law. I hope I get some visitors in jail.

The actual statute:

New Jersey Revised Statutes Title 36 - Legal Holidays Section 36:2-54 - "Kindness Awareness Month In New Jersey" Designated. 1.The month of May of each year is hereby designated as “Kindness Awareness Month in New Jersey.” All citizens of this State are urged to partake in educational programs and activities to foster kindness. L.1999, J.R.6, s.1.

